Difference between revisions of "Fletcher High School"

Fletcher High School is in Gweru. It is located next to Midlands State University and Senga residential suburb.

Fletcher High School emblem

Location

Address: Off Shurugwi Rd, opposite MSU, Gweru.

Telephone: 0542 60508, 0542 60649, 0542 60034,

Cell: +263 784 639281, +263 716 437269.

Email:

Web: https://fletcherhighschool.com/staff.html



History

The school was founded in 1957 as a boarding school for gifted African boys. It was the second such school after Goromonzi High School, a co-educational school, to be established in the then Rhodesia. Today the school is co-educational after co-opting girls in 1982.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school offers co-education from Form 1 to Form 6. The examination board offered is the Zimsec examinations.

Fletcher High School has a staff complement of 40 teachers, 22 male and 18 female qualified teachers. There are nine student teachers, eight from Midlands State University and one from Gweru Polytechnic. Fletcher has three non-teaching government workers consisting of one bursar and two laboratory hands. There are 26 non-teaching SDC workers comprising of six workers in the dining hall and kitchen, seven in the hostels, two in the library, two accounts clerk, one clerk, two drivers, two poultry attendants, one aquarium attendant, one nurse, and two workers in the grounds section. Also under SDA there are sixteen attaches from Kaguvi and Gweru Polytechnic.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous past students:

Other information

Further Reading