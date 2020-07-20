<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref >

'''Flora Bhuka''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, she had US$331,972.00.

In July 2020, Flora Bhuka was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

She served as Minister of State in the Vice President's Office and Minister of State for Responsive Land Reform Program from 2000 to 2013.<ref name="Parl"/>

In 1988 she was Zanu-PF District Secretary for Administration Youth. In 1992 she was appointed the Provincial Secretary For Transport before being appointed Midalands Provincial Commissar Women's' League in 1997. In 2006 she became the Secretary for Gender and Culture in the National Executive Committee and in 2009 she was the Secretary For Administration in the National Executive Committee.

Flora Buka is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She is the current senator for Midlands Province.

Background

Buka was born on 25 February 1968.[1]

Education

She did her primary education at Amaveni Primary School in Kwekwe and her A Levels at St Antny s' High School. She holds a BA General degree from the University of Zimbabwe and is currently studying towards a Masters in International Relations.[2]

General Career

She was a teacher then became a Head Mistress in 2000.[2]

Political Career

In 1988 she was Zanu-PF District Secretary for Administration Youth. In 1992 she was appointed the Provincial Secretary For Transport before being appointed Midalands Provincial Commissar Women's' League in 1997. In 2006 she became the Secretary for Gender and Culture in the National Executive Committee and in 2009 she was the Secretary For Administration in the National Executive Committee.

She served as Minister of State in the Vice President's Office and Minister of State for Responsive Land Reform Program from 2000 to 2013.[2]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Flora Bhuka was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Suspension for working with Mujuru

Buka was removed from her post as Minister of State in the Vice President's Office for fratenising with Joice Mujuru. She was accused of sabotaging government programmes in the Midlands province, convening unsanctioned meetings and urging her supporters to chant divisive slogans.

She also faced charges of abducting Womens League members and forcing them to elect her in the run-up to the league’s national conference in September this year.[4]

She was handed a five-year suspension in 2015 by the Zanu-PF National Appeals Committee. [5]The suspension was lifted in December 2016.[6]









