In July 2018, Florence Mufaro Chirozva was elected to Ward 30 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 203 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 30 Pfura RDC with 203 votes, beating Edwin Muvhuyiwa of MDC Alliance with 197 votes and Taurai Mazviro of PRC with 15 votes, . [1]
