Florence Taruvinga

Florence Taruvinga is a Zimbabwean trade unionist. In October 2021 she became the first woman to be elected president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) after beating Peter Mutasa.

Career

Taruvinga works for ZESA as a technician.[1]

ZCTU

Taruvinga was elected ZCTU President on 29 October 2021 after beating incumbent Peter Mutasa. She became the first woman to hold the post. Prior to her election, Florence Taruvinga had served as the ZCTU's first Vice President.

Five of the ZCTU’s 31 affiliated unions, including the Amalgamated Teachers Union (ARTUZ), were barred from the poll reportedly for submitting names of their delegates late.

Mutasa and Taruvinga had the backing of 13 unions each, but Taruvinga won the election because the unions supporting her had more voting delegates based on the size of their membership. She polled 73 votes to Mutasa’s 59.[1]