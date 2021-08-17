She was a commissioner for the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

Florence Erina Ziumbe was a Zimbabwean lawyer. She was the co-owner of Ziumbe and Mutambanengwe law firm. Ziumbe was the founder and former president of the Professional Women, Women Executives and Business Women’s Forum (PROWEB).

Background

She was married and has two daughters and a son.[1]

Education

She held a Bachelor of Law (Hons) from the University of Zimbabwe and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the same university.[2]

Career

She sat on over forty board positions of public and private companies since 1982 including the Grain Marketing Board, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings, Pelhams and Cottco and at one stage chairedThe Financial Gazette. She was on the boards of several Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed and non-listed companies, including Afribank and its holding company. In addition, she invested in the earthmoving, civil engineering and construction sectors. As a lawyer and a partner in Ziumbe & Mutambanengwe; Partners Legal Practitioners, she specialised in commercial work and had transactional experience. [2]

Further Reading

She is mentioned on p 20 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe.

It has been alleged that former Minister Supa Mandiwanzira is a shareholder of Univern Enterprises. Supa Mandiwanzira also appears to own a company named Tarcon, whose Board chairperson during the time the tender awards were made was Ms. Florence Ziumbe. At the time, Ms Ziumbe was also serving as the deputy chairperson at the State Procurement Board, which Board oversaw the awarding of tenders and had charged Univern Enterprises and ZINARA a fine of just US$900 for ﬂouting the procurement regulations in these tender awards.

