<blockquote> It has been alleged that former Minister [[Supa Mandiwanzira]] is a shareholder of [[Univern Enterprises]]. Supa Mandiwanzira also appears to own a company named Tarcon, whose Board chairperson during the time the tender awards were made was Ms. '''Florence Ziumbe'''. At the time, Ms '''Ziumbe''' was also serving as the deputy chairperson at the [[State Procurement Board]], which Board oversaw the awarding of tenders and had charged [[Univern Enterprises]] and [[ZINARA]] a fine of just US$900 for ﬂouting the procurement regulations in these tender awards. </blockquote>

She is the deputy chairperson of the State Procurement Board. Ziumbe started out with Scanlen and Holderness before branching out into personal practice.<ref name="Who"/>

She has sat on over forty board positions of public and private companies since 1982 including the [[Grain Marketing Board]], [[Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings]], [[Pelhams]] and [[Cottco]] and at one stage chaired[[The Financial Gazette]]. She currently sits on the boards of several [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]]-listed and non-listed companies, including Afribank and its holding company. In addition, she has invested in the earthmoving, civil engineering and construction sectors. As a lawyer and a partner in Ziumbe & Mutambanengwe; Partners Legal Practitioners, she specialises in commercial work and has transactional experience. <ref name="Pro"> [http://proweb-forum.com/directory/?id=243 FLORENCE ERINA ZIUMBE], ''Proweb Women's e-directory'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: May 29, 2017</ref>

Florence Erina Ziumbe is a Zimbabwean lawyer. She is the co-owner of Ziumbe and Mutambanengwe law firm. Ziumbe is the founder and former president of the Professional Women, Women Executives and Business Women’s Forum (PROWEB).

Background

She is married and has two daughters and a son.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) from the University of Zimbabwe and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the same university.[2]

Career

Further Reading

She is mentioned on p 20 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe.

