Difference between revisions of "Food and Nutrition Security Policy (FNSP)"

The Food and Nutrition Security Policy (FNSP) was officially launched in May 2013, after a long consultative process started in 1998 and led by the Food and Nutrition Council. The FNSP promotes a multisectoral and multistakeholder approach to addressing food and nutrition security. It is organized around a number of commitments in the areas of food security, social assistance, food safety standards, and nutrition security (including WASH and health services). The policy also foresees the creation of an integrated information system covering food security and nutrition assessment, analysis and early warning.[1]













