Difference between revisions of "Food riots"

In ''' January 1998 ''' , food riots erupted throughout [[ Chitungwiza ]] and [[ Harare ]] 's high density suburbs. The Zimbabwe Dollar's collapse, from Z$12:1US$, in ''' November 1997 ''' , meant that economic conditions for all but the elite, became very poor. The [Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions] (ZCTU) very successful 'stay away' in ''' December 1997 ''' , provided an example of national protest against government policy.

In ''' March ''' , riots erupted when [[ maize ]] meal importation was disrupted and shortages were encountered. Armed riot police accompanied trucks distributing supplies of maize meal. In ''' September ''' bread riots broke out in Harare and Bulawayo.<ref name="Andrew Rusinga, Government under pressure to review economic reforms"> [https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:99281b24-8104-4699-8e4c-0cdc2a2c716e/download_file?file_format=pdf&safe_filename=Sara%2BDorman%2BDPhil%2Bthesis%2B-%2Bwith%2Bfigures%2Bremoved%2Bfor%2Bcopyright%2Breasons&type_of_work=Thesis “Government under pressure to review economic reforms], ''Africa Information Afrique, Published: 20 October 1993''</ref> Consumers then boycotted bread and [[ maize ]] . In one bakery, sales dropped overnight from 6000 dozen loaves to 200 dozen, when the price of a loaf of bread increased from Z$ 1.63 to Z$ 2.20. Similarly, when the wholesale price of [[ maize ]] was raised by 35 percent, consumers began buying their maize in the rural areas and grinding it in hammer mills, in the home industries centres and back gardens of high-density areas.<ref name="Watson Daika, ‘Consumers suffering without food subsidies’"> [‘Consumers suffering without food subsidies’], ''Africa Information Afrique, Published: 18 August 1993''</ref> Later, rent demonstrations erupted in [[Zvishavane]] and other regional centres.<ref name="‘1993, Year of the Capitalist’"> [‘1993, Year of the Capitalist’], ''Horizon, Published: December 1993, p 21.''</ref>

When bread prices doubled in ''' 1993 ''' , followed by the removal of [[ maize ]] subsidies, consumers fought back with the first food riots in Zimbabwe since independence.

While Zimbabwe is an agricultural country, and has largely been a food exporter, some policies, combined with other events, have led to dire conditions that caused the population to protest by marching and demonstrating on the streets.

1993

1998

Further Reading

