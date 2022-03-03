In July 2018, Forbes Kamambo was elected to Ward 7 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1549 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Guruve RDC with 1549 votes, beating Tendai Mashard Velemu of MDC Alliance with 436 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

