Difference between revisions of "Forbidden Fruit (2000 film)"

Forbidden Fruit Movie Poster Directed by Sue Maluwa-Bruce, Beate Kunath, Yvonne Zückmantel Written by Sue Maluwa-Bruce, Beate Kunath, Yvonne Zückmantel Cinematography Beate Kunath Edited by Beate Kunath Release date 2000 Running time 30 minutes Country Germany/Zimbabwe Language English/Shona



Forbidden Fruit is a 2000 German/Zimbabwean short film written and directed by Sue Maluwa-Bruce, Beate Kunath and Yvonne Zückmantel. Filmed in Zimbabwe, the film depicts the romantic relationship between two women, and the aftermath of the discovery of their relationship.

Plot

In a rural village in Zimbabwe, a single woman, Nongoma, and her married neighbour, Tsitsi, fall in love. When their lesbian relationship is discovered, Nongoma flees to the city. When they are reunited by chance two years later, the women decide to move together to a village where nobody knows them.

Production

Forbidden Fruit was filmed on location in Mutare, Zimbabwe. When the original cast members resigned fearing a homophobic backlash, Maluwa-Bruce recruited friends and family members to act in the film.

Reception

Forbidden Fruit won the Teddy Jury Award at the 2001 Berlin International Film Festival and the FEMMEDIA Prize for Best Short at the Identities Queer Film Festival in Vienna. It received a Special Jury Mention at the Lesbian & Gay Film Festival in Milan.

Nicole Blizzard of Technodyke called the film wonderful and Amy Villarejo of Cornell University called it "a moving call to queer, global solidarity". PlanetOut called it "the most gutsy film to be shown at the Berlinale". Daniel Somerville said "it may not be the best film ever made but it certainly breaks ground in a Zimbabwean context."

Crew

Screenplay, director Sue Maluwa Bruce

Co-author, co-director, camera, editing Beate Kunath

Co-author, co-director, sound, set photos Yvonne Zückmantel

Cast

Story teller - Sue Maluwa Bruce

Mai Gondai - Mai Dope

Gondayi - Mary

Tete - Mai Mary

Takunda - Mai Mutswa

Mbuya - Mukaka Muroora

Housekeeper - Manu Mafunga

Tsitsi’s mother - Mbuya Rukudzo

Healer - Mbuya Muchangana

Healer helper - Sekuru Muchangana

Great Zimbabwe dance group - Traditionelle Tänzer

Dog - Cindy[1]









