Difference between revisions of "Former SA President Mbeki says Zimbabweans have a good Mindset on working and land"

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, said recently that Zimbabweans have a great mindset to working and to using land as a resource. Speaking at an event, Mbeki retold the story of Zimbabweans in Western Cape who, upon realising that a farmer there wasn't using his land as he had laid it to fallow to regain the soil's nutrients, asked to use the land. The Zimbabweans then applied organic fertiliser (manure) to make the soil fertile and successful farmed crops on it (cabbages and maize).

