Difference between revisions of "Fortunate Siziba"

Background

Fortunate Siziba was born on 9 February 1991. She is a Zimbabwean Gospel artist who lives in Harare, Zimbabwe. Fortunate is born in a family of 4 kids, 3 girls and a boy and she is the first born. She is a daughter of Mildred Shumba and the late Gwisai Siziba. She fellowships at Harvest House International and serves in the music department at church ( Harvest House International). Apart from music she works for the Government of Zimbabwe.

Education

She did her Primary and Secondary Education in Zvishavane. Fortunate graduated with an Honours Degree in Banking and Finance from Midlands State University, Zimbabwe in 2014. She also holds a MSc in Finance and Investments with the [[National University of Science and Technology]].

Discography

She started her musical career in 2017 when she released her single Muzita raJesu which was produced by Eternity Productions which did very well on local radio stations and became a chart-topping single on ZiFM Stereo, Star FM and Diamond FM gospel chart shows. She proceeded to do another single titled Tinokurumbidzai in 2018 by the same producer. She finds her musical inspiration from Tasha Cobbs, Minister Michael Mahendere and many other female musicians who work hard to make a mark in the male dominated industry.[1]

She then released an 8 track DVD album in 2020 inclusive of the previous 2 singles. On one of the songs titled Pihwai Mbiri she did a collaboration with Jonah Chivasa. The album which was produced by Eternity Productions and directed by Simba Gee is titled Be Glorified and it comprises the following tracks:

Pihwai Mbiri feat Jonah Chivasa Ndionesei Heal our land Tumai Kubwinya Taura ndakaterera Tinokurumbidzai Muzita raJesu Ndiregerere

Awards

Won the best female vocalist award at the Harvest House International clash of hub choirs for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019).[2]

