Difference between revisions of "Fortune Charumbira"

Fortune Charumbira is a traditional leader in Zimbabwe and the current President of the Chief's Council. He was inaugurated as the substantive Chief Charumbira on 24 May 2000. In October 2018 Fortune Charumbira was elected unopposed as vice president of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) Bureau, representing the Southern African Region. He was elected the PAP President on 29 June 2022.

He is married to Priscila Charumbira and together they have five daughters. [1]

Positions Held

In 2013, Charumbira was retained as president of the Chief’s Council in elections conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Harare. Chief Charumbira was declared duly elected after he got 34 nominations out of the 35 members of the Electoral College with Chief Zvimba of Mashonaland West getting a single nomination.[2]

In May 2016 he landed a top post at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) after he was elected to chair the continental body’s Committee on Governance, Financial and Performance Audit (CAPA) for three years.[3] Before that he had previously served as the chair of the Committee on Administrative and Financial Evaluation (CAFE), an ad-hoc body that had a limited mandate.[3]





Pan African Parliament Campaign

In April 2018 it was reported that Charumbira was eyeing the Pan African Parliament's presidential seat, and elections were to be held on 10 May 2018.

Contravening Constitution By Support Zanu-PF

In October 2017, Opposition partied blasted Chief Charumbira for allegedly pledging his support for former president Robert Mugabe.

As the MDC, we respect the chiefs and we will accord them the respect they deserve and our government will not, like Zanu PF abuse them to get political support and endorsements. It is clear that after being bought with cars in what was clear vote buying, they were left with no choice but to dabble in politics violating the constitution of the country

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said.[4] These remarks were made after Chief Charumbira was quoted saying

As chiefs, we agreed at the 2014 Congress that Mugabe is our candidate for the 2018 elections

[5]

In March 2018 Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader Elton Mangoma approached the High Court seeking an order to declare utterances by Charumbira promising Zanu-PF support in this year’s elections as unconstitutional.[6]

In May 2018, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) took Charumbira to the high court to answer for contravening the Constitution of Zimbabwe when he made remarks that traditional leaders would support the Zanu PF presidential candidate in the 2018 elections. The National Council of Chiefs and July Moyo in his capacity as Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing were the second and third respondents respectively. ERC won the case. Chief Fortune Charumbira was given a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw his statement. [7]

On 18 June 2018, Charumbira filed an emergency application at the High Court opposing the ruling directing him to issue an apology. [8]

