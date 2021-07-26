Difference between revisions of "Fortune Chimbaru"
thumb|Fortune Chimbaru Fortune Chimbaru is Zimbabwe's deputy Attorney-General. She was appointed deputy Attorney-General on 25 July 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Career
Prior to her appointment as deputy Attorney-General, Fortune Chimbaru was the Director Civil Division of the Attorney-General’s office.
Chimbaru joined the Justice Ministry in March 1994 as a public prosecutor after leaving the University of Zimbabwe.
She prosecuted in different courts until 2008 when she joined the civil division of the Attorney-General’s Office as a chief law officer, becoming the director in 2013.[1]
