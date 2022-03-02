Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Fortune Chimbaru"

Page Discussion
 
Line 13: Line 13:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Fortune Chimbaru: Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title= Fortune Chimbaru Biography: Education, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Fortune Chimbaru, Fortune Chimbaru biography, Fortune Chimbaru deputy Attorney General
+
|keywords= Fortune Chimbaru, Fortune Chimbaru biography, Fortune Chimbaru deputy Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General Zimbabwe
 
|description= Fortune Chimbaru is Zimbabwe's deputy Attorney-General. She was appointed deputy Attorney-General on 25 July 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
 
|description= Fortune Chimbaru is Zimbabwe's deputy Attorney-General. She was appointed deputy Attorney-General on 25 July 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
 
|image= Mrs-Fortune-Chimbaru.jpg
 
|image= Mrs-Fortune-Chimbaru.jpg
|image_alt= Fortune Chimbaru
+
|image_alt= Fortune Chimbaru Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Lawyers]]
 
[[Category:Lawyers]]
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]

Latest revision as of 15:26, 2 March 2022

Fortune Chimbaru

Fortune Chimbaru is Zimbabwe's deputy Attorney-General. She was appointed deputy Attorney-General on 25 July 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Career

Prior to her appointment as deputy Attorney-General, Fortune Chimbaru was the Director Civil Division of the Attorney-General’s office.

Chimbaru joined the Justice Ministry in March 1994 as a public prosecutor after leaving the University of Zimbabwe.

She prosecuted in different courts until 2008 when she joined the civil division of the Attorney-General’s Office as a chief law officer, becoming the director in 2013.[1]

References

  1. ED appoints JP, deputy AG, The Chronicle, Published: July 26, 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Fortune_Chimbaru&oldid=115516"