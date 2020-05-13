Difference between revisions of "Fortune Maputsa"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Fortune Maputsa ''' was elected to Ward 30 [[Zaka RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1351 votes.

In '''July 2018''', Fortune Maputsa was elected to Ward 30 [[Zaka RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1351 votes.

In July 2018, Fortune Maputsa was elected to Ward 30 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1351 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Zaka RDC with 1351 votes, beating Eliot Jenami of MDC-Alliance with 546 votes and Frank Ngirivani of PRC with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]