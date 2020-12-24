Difference between revisions of "Foster Dongozi"
Foster Dongozi was a Zimbabwean journalist and long-serving Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general.
Career
Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said during his time as secretary-general, Dongozi managed to unite journalists across the political divide, keeping the union away from partisan politics
In 2020 he presided over the National Journalism Merit Awards and although he was sick that time, he worked day and night to make them a success.[1]
Death
Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission. [1]
