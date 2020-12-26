Difference between revisions of "Foster Dongozi"

Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government [[ National Development Strategy (2021-2025)| National Development Strategy 1]] workshop with him went into self-isolation.

Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government [[National Development Strategy 1]] workshop with him went into self-isolation.

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals]]. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission. <ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/veteran-journalist-dongozi-dies/ Veteran journalist Dongozi dies], ''The Herald'', Published: December 24, 2020, Retrieved: December 24, 2020</ref>

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals]]. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission. <ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/veteran-journalist-dongozi-dies/ Veteran journalist Dongozi dies], ''The Herald'', Published: December 24, 2020, Retrieved: December 24, 2020</ref>

Foster Dongozi was a Zimbabwean journalist and long-serving Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general.

Career

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said during his time as secretary-general, Dongozi managed to unite journalists across the political divide, keeping the union away from partisan politics

In 2020 he presided over the National Journalism Merit Awards. Although he was sick that time, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum secretary-general Isdore Guvamombe said, Dongozi worked day and night to make them a success.[1]

Death

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission. [1]

Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to COVID-19. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government National Development Strategy 1 workshop with him went into self-isolation.