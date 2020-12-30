Foster Dongozi

Foster Vulindlela Dongozi was a Zimbabwean journalist and long-serving Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general.

Education

He trained in journalism at Harare Polytechnic. Over the years, he honed his skills at various institutions across the globe including Cairo, Egypt; Berlin, Germany and Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom.[1]

Career

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said during his time as secretary-general, Dongozi managed to unite journalists across the political divide, keeping the union away from partisan politics

In 2020 he presided over the National Journalism Merit Awards. Although he was sick that time, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum secretary-general Isdore Guvamombe said, Dongozi worked day and night to make them a success.[2]

At the time of his death, Dongozi was the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general. As president of ZUJ, Dongozi worked with the then Ministry of Media, Information, and Publicity to host the Federation of African Journalists congress in Zimbabwe in 2010.

Dongozi also worked for The Standard, Daily News as well as The Chronicle.[1]

Death

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona said shortly before his death there was an SOS call from his close relative that he was critical. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died after admission. [2]

Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to COVID-19. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government National Development Strategy 1 workshop with him went into self-isolation.