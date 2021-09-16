Difference between revisions of "Founders High School"
'''Founders High School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Founders High School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
==Associations==
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Founders High School was established in January 1952. It has both borders and day scholars. It is on Dundee Drive, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive,
Telephone: (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523.
Cell:
Email: info@foundershigh.com
Web: https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/
Dundee Drive Southwold, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe VIEW MAP PHONE NUMBER
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Founders High School is a public secondary school in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. It includes both boarding and day students.
Founders High School was founded in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students.[1][2] It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.[1] Today, most of its students are black Africans from suburbs including Emganwini, Nketa, Tshabalala, and Nkulumane.
In 2016, the school received an award called the Secretary's Bell Founders High School was established at Herbert Stanley Hostel, Barham Green, Bulawayo in January 1952. It Strives by a motto "Truth is Ever Simple.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Fay Chung, educator and politician, cabinet minister[2] Rashid Gatrad, consultant paediatrician and deputy lieutenant of the West Midlands[3] Noel Kaseke, footballer[4] Edwin Muguti, surgeon and former deputy minister[1] Famous names associated with the school.
- Sandra Ndebele - musician