Founders High School was established in January 1952. It has both borders and day scholars. It is on Dundee Drive, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
 
'''Founders High School''' was established in '''January 1952'''. It has both borders and day scholars. It is on Dundee Drive, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 +
[[File:Founders High School.png|thumb|Founders High School badge]]
  
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive, <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive, Southwold, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' info@foundershigh.com <br/>
 
'''Email:''' info@foundershigh.com <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/ <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/ <br/>
==History==
 
==History==
Founders High School is a public secondary school in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. It includes both boarding and day students.
+
Founders High School was set up in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students. It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.  
  
Founders High School was founded in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students.[1][2] It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.[1] Today, most of its students are black Africans from suburbs including Emganwini, Nketa, Tshabalala, and Nkulumane.
+
In 2016, the school received the Secretary's Bell. (Award)
 +
 
 +
It Strives by a motto "Truth is Ever Simple.
  
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
 
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
  
Founders High School was established in January 1952. It has both borders and day scholars. It is on Dundee Drive, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Founders High School badge

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive, Southwold, Bulawayo.
Telephone: (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523.
Cell:
Email: info@foundershigh.com
Web: https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Founders High School was set up in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students. It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.

In 2016, the school received the Secretary's Bell. (Award)

It Strives by a motto "Truth is Ever Simple.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni:

Other information

Further Reading

