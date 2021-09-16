Famous names associated with the school.

Rashid Gatrad , consultant paediatrician and deputy lieutenant of the West Midlands [ 3]

In 2016, the school received an award called the Secretary's Bell

Founders High School was founded in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia 's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students . [1][2] It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.[1] Today, most of its students are black Africans from suburbs including Emganwini, Nketa, Tshabalala, and Nkulumane .

Founders High School is a public secondary school in Bulawayo , Zimbabwe. It includes both boarding and day students .

Founders High School badge

(September 2021)

Address: Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive, Southwold, Bulawayo.

Telephone: (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523.

Email: info@foundershigh.com

Web: https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/



History

Founders High School was set up in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students. It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.

In 2016, the school received the Secretary's Bell. (Award)

