Difference between revisions of "Founders High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 42:
|Line 42:
* [[Rashid Gatrad]] - consultant paediatrician
* [[Rashid Gatrad]] - consultant paediatrician
* [[Noel Kaseke]] - football player
* [[Noel Kaseke]] - football player
|−
* [[Edwin Muguti - surgeon
|+
* [[Edwin Muguti- surgeon
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
* [[Sandra Ndebele]] - musician
Latest revision as of 11:37, 16 September 2021
Founders High School was established in January 1952. It has both borders and day scholars. It is on Dundee Drive, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 5702, Dundee Drive, Southwold, Bulawayo.
Telephone: (09) 463012 (09) 473 789, 09 460186, 09 460733, 09 460737, 09 460192, 09 473951, 09 463014, 09 463013, 09 479523.
Cell:
Email: info@foundershigh.com
Web: https://www.foundershigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/foundershighschool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Founders High School was set up in January 1952 as Southern Rhodesia's first secondary school for Coloured and Asian students. It was established at the Herbert Stanley Hostel on Dundee Drive in the Barham Green area of Bulawayo.
In 2016, the school received the Secretary's Bell. (Award)
It Strives by a motto "Truth is Ever Simple.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Fay Chung - politician
- Rashid Gatrad - consultant paediatrician
- Noel Kaseke - football player
- Edwin Muguti - surgeon
- Sandra Ndebele - musician