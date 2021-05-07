Mangope France Hlakudi is a South African and the former Eskom senior manager for Capital Contracts.

R30m tax fraud charge

In March 2020, Hlakudi appeared in court on a R30m tax fraud charge. He was charged for contravening the Tax Administration Act for allegedly not declaring his income during the period 2016-2018, with Sars losing approximately R30m. He is charged, firstly, in his personal capacity and, secondly, as a director of three entities.

Hlakudi was released on a warning and the case was been postponed to May 27 2020.[1]

Fraud and corruption charges

Hlakudi and Abram Masango appeared alongside businessmen Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in October 2020 on fraud and corruption charges regarding R30-million in kickbacks allegedly paid for ensuring Tubular Construction Projects (TCP) won a contract at Kusile Power Station worth R1.2-billion.[2]

Hlakudi and his three co-accused were initially released on R300,000 bail.[1] In May 2021, the Investigating Directorate was granted an order to seize assets worth R1.4bn belonging to Hlakudi and his co-accused.

Among Hlakudi's assets are 50% of a property in Moreleta Park, Pretoria, which in May 2021 was valued at R2.1 million and four vehicles, including a 2012 Renault Koleos and a 2017 Nissan bakkie. An amount of R1.97 million, deposited by the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund into his account in 2017, was also described as "realisable property".

Trindade's assets include five vehicles, including a 2008 Audi Q7 and a 2019 Renault Clio, as well as two properties in Sheffield Beach, Kwa Dukuza (valued at R2.2 million) and in Fourways (R940,000). He is also the director of a company that owns various other properties and assets. In total, his assets are estimated to be worth more than R18 million.

Masango, with his wife, owns a property in Emahlaleni, valued at R1.4 million and a stake in a Lichtenburg property, as well as three vehicles, including a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser. A benefit of almost R12.4 million from the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund is also listed in the affidavit.

One of the companies targeted by the NPA, Abeyla Trading, owns ten vehicles, including a tractor, worth almost R1.5 million.[3]



