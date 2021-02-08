'Frances Adu-Mante is a Ghanaian banker, legal practitioner and Business Executive.

Education

Adu-Mante attended Achimota School and proceeded to the University of Ghana where she obtained an LLB (Honours) Degree in 1976. She was enrolled as a Lawyer in 1978 after obtaining a Professional Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Adu-Mante also holds an EMBA (Finance) Degree from the University of Ghana Business School as well as a Diplôme de Langue & a Diplôme Supérieur de Français des Affaires from Alliance Franҫaised’ Accra. She has a Certificate of Completion of Programme in United States Law and Legal Institutions from the University of Wisconsin, USA and is also an alumnus of the INSEAD Executive Programme.[1]

Career

Adu-Mante worked at Ecobank for 25 years where she held various posts which include; Group Coordinator Ecobank Microfinance, Managing Director/CEO EB-ACCION Savings & Loans Company Limited. In Ecobank Ghana her roles included Executive Director Retail Banking, Director/Head Consumer Banking, Company Secretary/Head-Legal, Regulatory & Compliance with additional responsibility at various times for General Administration and Credit Administration. Prior to that, she was the Senior Legal Officer for the defunct Bank for Housing & Construction.

Mrs Adu-Mante worked as a Private Legal Practitioner for the first six years of her career. She previously served on several boards including the Board Ecobank Ghana Limited, Advisory Board College of Health Sciences, Advisory Board University of Wisconsin Summer Programme in U.S. Law & Legal Institutions, Executive Committee Christian Council of Ghana and the Advisory Board of the Presbyterian Women’s Centre, Abokobi, Ghana.[1]

In February 2021, Adu-Mante was appointed Board Chair of Absa Bank Ghana.[2]