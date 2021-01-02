Fransesca Dondo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the wife of the late Thompson Dondo.

Husband

She was married to Thompson Dondo.

Children

Her son King 98 is a hip hop musician. He named his debut album after her.[1]

Businesses & Net Worth

Whilst her net worth is unknown, she is registered as one of the directors of Impala Car Rental according to the CR14 document. She was registered as one of the companies' directors together with Clara Dondo who is sister to the late Thompson Dondo.[2]