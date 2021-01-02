She has three children namely; Ruvarashe, Mudiwa, and Ngonidzashe who is popularly known as [[King 98]] in music circles . King 98 named his debut album after her.<ref name="NEWS"> Winstone Antonio, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/up-close-and-personal-with-king-98/ Up close and personal with King 98], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

''' Francesca Matirasa Dondo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the wife of the late [[Thompson Dondo]].

Husband

She was married to Thompson Dondo.

Children

She has three children namely; Ruvarashe, Mudiwa, and Ngonidzashe who is popularly known as King 98 in music circles. King 98 named his debut album after her.[1]

Businesses & Net Worth

Whilst her net worth is unknown, she is registered as one of the directors of Impala Car Rental according to the CR14 document. She was registered as one of the companies' directors together with Clara Dondo who is sister to the late Thompson Dondo.[2]