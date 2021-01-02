Difference between revisions of "Francesca Dondo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Fransesca Dondo''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the wife of the late Thompson Dondo. ==Husband== She was married to Thompson Dondo. ==Children== Her son K...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''
|+
'''Dondo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the wife of the late [[Thompson Dondo]].
==Husband==
==Husband==
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Children==
==Children==
|−
|+
[[King 98]] . named his debut album after her.<ref name="NEWS"> Winstone Antonio, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/up-close-and-personal-with-king-98/ Up close and personal with King 98], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>
==Businesses & Net Worth==
==Businesses & Net Worth==
Latest revision as of 08:50, 2 January 2021
Francesca Matirasa Dondo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the wife of the late Thompson Dondo.
Husband
She was married to Thompson Dondo.
Children
She has three children namely; Ruvarashe, Mudiwa, and Ngonidzashe who is popularly known as King 98 in music circles. King 98 named his debut album after her.[1]
Businesses & Net Worth
Whilst her net worth is unknown, she is registered as one of the directors of Impala Car Rental according to the CR14 document. She was registered as one of the companies' directors together with Clara Dondo who is sister to the late Thompson Dondo.[2]
References
- ↑ Winstone Antonio, Up close and personal with King 98, NewsDay, Published: June 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ Bruce Chahwanda The birth and growth of Impala: An insider’s viewpoint, ZBC, Published: December 9, 2020, Accessed: December 9, 2020