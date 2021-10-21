Dr Francis Chipimo . In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by Edgar Lungu, owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.[1][2]

Career

On 19 July 2019, Chipimo was appointed Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor - Operations. The position fell vacant following the appointment of Dr. Bwalya Ng'andu as Minister of Finance.[3] Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, Francis Chipimo had served as Director of Economics at the Bank of Zambia.[4]