Dr '''Francis Chipimo''' is the acting governor of Zambia's central bank. In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by [[Edgar Lungu]], owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.<ref name="ZNBC">[https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-boz-governor/ Dr. FRANCIS CHIPIMO TO ACT AS BOZ GOVERNOR], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref><ref name="LT">[https://www.lusakatimes.com/2020/08/28/president-lungu-appoints-dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-bank-of-zambia-governor/ President Lungu Appoints Dr Francis Chipimo to Act as Bank of Zambia Governor], ''Lusaka Times'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref>

Dr '''Francis Chipimo''' is the acting governor of Zambia's central bank. In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by [[Edgar Lungu]], owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.<ref name="ZNBC">[https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-boz-governor/ Dr. FRANCIS CHIPIMO TO ACT AS BOZ GOVERNOR], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref><ref name="LT">[https://www.lusakatimes.com/2020/08/28/president-lungu-appoints-dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-bank-of-zambia-governor/ President Lungu Appoints Dr Francis Chipimo to Act as Bank of Zambia Governor], ''Lusaka Times'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref>

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Francis Chipimoo.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Francis Chipimo <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Dr Francis Chipimo is the acting governor of Zambia's central bank. In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by Edgar Lungu, owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.[1][2]

Background

Siblings

His brother Elias Chipimo is a popular lawyer and former politician.[3]

Career

On 19 July 2019, Chipimo was appointed Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor - Operations. The position fell vacant following the appointment of Dr. Bwalya Ng'andu as Minister of Finance.[4] Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, Francis Chipimo had served as Director of Economics at the Bank of Zambia.[5]

On 8 September 2021, Chipimo was appointed acting governor of the Bank of Zambia by Hakainde Hichilema after Christopher Mvunga resigned as governor of the Bank of Zambia (BoZ).[6]