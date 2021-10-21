Pindula

Dr '''Francis Chipimo''' is the acting governor of Zambia's central bank. In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by [[Edgar Lungu]], owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.<ref name="ZNBC">[https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-boz-governor/ Dr. FRANCIS CHIPIMO TO ACT AS BOZ GOVERNOR], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref><ref name="LT">[https://www.lusakatimes.com/2020/08/28/president-lungu-appoints-dr-francis-chipimo-to-act-as-bank-of-zambia-governor/ President Lungu Appoints Dr Francis Chipimo to Act as Bank of Zambia Governor], ''Lusaka Times'', Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021</ref>
 
Latest revision as of 15:12, 21 October 2021

Dr
Francis Chipimo
Francis Chipimo Biography
OccupationActing Governor Bank of Zambia
Known forBeing Bank of Zambia acting governor
Term8 September 2021
PredecessorChristopher Mvunga

Dr Francis Chipimo is the acting governor of Zambia's central bank. In August 2020, Chipimo was appointed to act as Governor by Edgar Lungu, owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly. Lungu had appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday 22 August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.[1][2]

Background

Siblings

His brother Elias Chipimo is a popular lawyer and former politician.[3]

Career

On 19 July 2019, Chipimo was appointed Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor - Operations. The position fell vacant following the appointment of Dr. Bwalya Ng'andu as Minister of Finance.[4] Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, Francis Chipimo had served as Director of Economics at the Bank of Zambia.[5]

On 8 September 2021, Chipimo was appointed acting governor of the Bank of Zambia by Hakainde Hichilema after Christopher Mvunga resigned as governor of the Bank of Zambia (BoZ).[6]

References

  1. Dr. FRANCIS CHIPIMO TO ACT AS BOZ GOVERNOR, ZNBC, Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
  2. President Lungu Appoints Dr Francis Chipimo to Act as Bank of Zambia Governor, Lusaka Times, Published: August 28, 2020, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
  3. Mirriam Chabala, Quitting politics has nothing to do with my brother’s appointment at BoZ – Chipimo, diggers.news, Published: September 12, 2019, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
  4. Bank of Zambia, Facebook, Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
  5. Dr. Francis Chipimo Is New Bank Of Zambia Deputy Governor, tumfweko.com, Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
  6. Zambia's central bank governor resigns, Xinhua, Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: October 21, 2021
