Difference between revisions of "Francis Nhema"

==Service / Career==
Nhema became politically active in 1975. After independence, Nhema was a member of Zanu-PF in Harare Province and then later on in the Midlands Province. In 1981, he joined the Ministry of Information and Tourism. In 1982, he was an attaché in London, New York, Washington DC and Ottawa. He was in the USA up to 1987. In 1988, he was appointed to be an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post he retained until 1989. In 1990, he was the Assistant Chief of Protocol and State Occasions in the President's Office. Four years later, Nhema was appointed to be the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs and in 1997, he was the Secretary for Information.
'''Nhema''' became politically active in '''1975'''. After independence, '''Nhema''' was a member of [[Zanu-PF]] in [[Harare]] Province and then later on in the [[Midlands Province]].<ref name="YOUTH"/> In '''1981''', he joined the Ministry of [[Information and Tourism]]. In '''1982''', he was an attaché in London, New York, Washington DC and Ottawa. <ref name="YOUTH"/> He was in the USA up to '''1987'''. In '''1988''', he was appointed to be an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post he retained until '''1989'''. In '''1990''', he was the Assistant Chief of Protocol and State Occasions in the President's Office. <ref name="YOUTH"/> Four years later, Nhemawas appointed to be the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs and in 1997, he was the Secretary for Information.
In 2003, he was the Zanu PF Treasurer for the Midlands Province. The following year, he was given a seat in the Zanu PF's Central Committee. In 2007, he was appointed head of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development. Nhema's greatest achievement was in 2009 when he became Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Management during the Government of National Unity (GNU). In September 2013, Nhema was appointed as the Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, a move which was welcomed by members of the public who were disgruntled with the services that were rendered to them by Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who was the then Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment during the era of the GNU. Many youths across the political divide hailed the minister for his soft approach compared to his predecessor.
==Events==
|Politician
Francis Nhema
|Born
|Chenaimoyo Dunstan Francis Nhema
April 17, 1959
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe, Strathylde University in Scotland, Pennislyvania State University in USA
|Occupation
|Years active
|1980-2013
|Home town
|Midlands Province
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
|Spouse(s)
|was once married to Loiuse Nkomo
|Children
|He has two children
|Parent(s)
|Elina Nhema
Francis Nhema is a Zimbabwean politician and former Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment. He is a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). He was suspended in December 2014 on allegations of taking part in a plot to remove the then president Robert Mugabe. However, in November 2017 his suspension was lifted but only to be suspended again for 3 years in March 2018 for running parallel structures in Shurugwi.
Personal Details
Born: 17 April 1959 as Chenaimoyo Dunstan Francis Nhema in Shurugwi. [1] Marriage: was married to the iconic Joshua Nkomo's second daughter, Louise for 20 years. [2] The couple however divorced in 2013. His mother Elina Nhema died in February 2014. [3]
School / Education
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree 1980 (University of Zimbabwe UZ)
- Diploma in Housing 1983-1987 (Pennsylvania State University in USA)
- Master of Science Degree 1983-1987 (Strathclyde University in Scotland, UK)
- Doctor of Philosophy Degree 2009-2013 ( UZ) and the title of his thesis is, Human-Wildlife Conflict in the South-East Low veld of Zimbabwe[1]
Service / Career
Nhema became politically active in 1975. After independence, Nhema was a member of Zanu-PF in Harare Province and then later on in the Midlands Province.[1] In 1981, he joined the Ministry of Information and Tourism. In 1982, he was an attaché in London, New York, Washington DC and Ottawa. [1] He was in the USA up to 1987. In 1988, he was appointed to be an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post he retained until 1989. In 1990, he was the Assistant Chief of Protocol and State Occasions in the President's Office. [1] Four years later, Nhema was appointed to be the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs and in 1997, he was the Secretary for Information.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Shurugwi returned to Parliament:
- Francis Nhema of Zanu PF with 14 891 votes,
- Lucia Gladys Matinenga of MDC with 6 524 votes,
- Maria Stella Rusere of ZUP with 523 votes.
In 2003, he was the Zanu PF Treasurer for the Midlands Province. The following year, he was given a seat in the Zanu PF's Central Committee. In 2007, he was appointed head of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development. Nhema's greatest achievement was in 2009 when he became Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Management during the Government of National Unity (GNU). In September 2013, Nhema was appointed as the Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, a move which was welcomed by members of the public who were disgruntled with the services that were rendered to them by Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who was the then Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment during the era of the GNU. Many youths across the political divide hailed the minister for his soft approach compared to his predecessor. [4]
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Francis Nhema was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Francis Nhema is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he owes a debt of US$129,035.00. [5]
Save Conservacny
On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.
Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:
- Walter Mzembi - Tourism Minister
- Francis Nhema - Environment Minister
- Lieutenant Colonel David Moyo
- Major General Gibson Mashingaidze
- Retired Colonel Claudius Makova
- Assistant Commissioner Connel Dube
- Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer Chibaya
- Major General Engelbert Rugeje
- Brigadier General Livingstone Chineka
- Higher Education minister Stan Mudenge
- Health deputy minister Douglas Mombeshora
- Zanu PF central committee member Enock Porusingazi
- MP Ailess Baloyi
- MP Abraham Sithole
- MP Samson Mukanduri
- MP Noel Mandebvu
- MP Shuvai Mahofa
- MP Titus Maluleke
- MP Ronald Rundava
Others:
- ex-Tourism secretary Sylvester Maunganidze
- Nelson Mawema
- Farai Mukota
- Bertha Chikwama
- one Motokai
- Chief Gudo
- Chief Mundau Tshovani
- Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande
- Chief Ray Musimbwa
- Chief Grey Mushava
- Chief Josiah Pasi
- Chief Jeddy Jaboon
- Chief Gladman Chibememe
- Masvingo provincial administrator Felix Chikovo
- Tongai Muzenda - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
- Elliot Takawira - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
- Joseph Chinotimba - war veterans’ leader
among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [6]
Allegations of fanning Factionalism
Nhema was also part of the top ZANU PF officials who were fingered for engaging in factional tendencies in which he was alleged to have been aligned to the Mujuru faction. Along with other politicians alleged to have been fanning factionalism, Nhema was also facing mounting criticism for having undermined the government efforts towards the policy of indigenisation.
Dismissal and Suspensions
Nhema was dismissed from the cabinet in December 2014 after the ZANU PF congress which was meant to remove all elements harbouring factionalism in the party. He was dismissed from office together with other ministers including vice president Joice Mujuru. He was replaced by the former governor for Manicaland province Christopher Mushohwe. [7]
In November 2017, Francis Nhema's suspension was lifted after Operation Restore Legacy and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been inaugurated. Francis Nhema was then suspended for 3 years in March 2018 for allegedly running parallel structures. Francis Nhema Suspended For 3 Years
Accolades
- Manager of the Year (1996)
- Communicator of the Year (1997)
- The Order of the Golden Ark Award (2001)
- Silver Jubilee Tourism First Achiever Award for Outstanding contribution to the Development of Tourism in Zimbabwe
- Silver Jubilee Tourism Merit Award [1]
Trivia
He wrote 12 songs for Pax Gomo who is a gospel artist in 2012. [8] Nhema was also a trustee of the Zimbabwe Health Care Trust, the 21st February Movement Trust, Zimbabwe Children's Rehabilitation Trust, Relationship Service Trust, the Joshua Nkomo Trust and the Shurugwi Development Trust.[1]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 Minister's Profile, Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, published:2013,retrieved:22 January 2015"
- ↑ Nhema, Nkomo's daughter divorce Daily News, Published: January 11, 2013, Retrieved: June 27, 2014
- ↑ Albert Masaka, Mbuya Nhema: unsung hero of football Daily News, Published: February 14, 2014, Retrieved: june 27, 2014
- ↑ Nhema on right track Daily News, Published: October 15, 2013, Retrieved: June 27, 2014
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
- ↑ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021
- ↑ H. Zharare, President Unveils New Ministers,The Herald, published:12 Dec 2012,retrieved:17 Dec 2014"
- ↑ Jeffrey Moyo, Nhema turns to music, The Zimbabwean Published: October 24, 2012