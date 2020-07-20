Difference between revisions of "Francis Nhema"

'''Francis Nhema''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he owes a debt of US$129,035.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Francis Nhema''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In ''' 2000 ''' , he was elected to be the [[Shurugwi]] Member of Parliament (MP). In ''' 2003 ''' , he was the ZANU PF Treasurer for the Midlands Province. The following year, he clinched a seat in the ZANU PF's Central Committee. In ''' 2007 ''' , he was appointed head of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development. Nhema's greatest achievement was in ''' 2009 ''' when he became Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Management during the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU). In September ''' 2013 ''' , Nhema was appointed as the Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, a move which was welcomed by members of the public who were disgruntled with the services that were rendered to them by Cde [[Saviour Kasukuwere]] who was the then Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment during the era of the GNU. Many youths across the political divide hailed the minister for his soft approach compared to his predecessor.<ref name="waya">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/10/15/nhema-on-right-track Nhema on right track] ''Daily News'', Published: October 15, 2013, Retrieved: June 27, 2014 </ref>

Nhema became politically active in ''' 1975 ''' . After independence, ''' Nhema ''' was a member of [[Zanu-PF]] in [[Harare]] Province and then later on in the [[Midlands Province]].<ref name="YOUTH"/> In ''' 1981 ''' , he joined the Ministry of Information and Tourism. In ''' 1982 ''' , he was an attaché in London, New York, Washington DC and Ottawa .<ref name="YOUTH"/> He was in the USA up to ''' 1987 ''' . In ''' 1988 ''' , he was appointed to be an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post he retained until ''' 1989 ''' . In ''' 1990 ''' , he was the Assistant Chief of Protocol and State Occasions in the President's Office.<ref name="YOUTH"/> Four years later, Nhema was appointed to be the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs and in 1997, he was the Secretary for Information.

#Doctor of Philosophy Degree 2009-2013 ( UZ) and the title of his thesis is, Human-Wildlife Conflict in the South-East Low veld of Zimbabwe<ref name="YOUTH"/>

Francis Nhema is a Zimbabwean politician and former Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment. He is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). He was suspended in December 2014 on allegations of taking part in a plot to remove the then president Robert Mugabe from presidency. However, in November 2017 his suspension was lifted but only to be suspended again for 3 years in March 2018 for running parallel structures in Shurugwi.

Background

Nhema was born on the 17 April 1959 as Chenaimoyo Dunstan Francis Nhema in Shurugwi.[1] He was married to the iconic Joshua Nkomo's second daughter, Louise for 20 years.[2] The couple however divorced in 2013. His mother Elina Nhema died in February 2014. [3]

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree 1980 (University of Zimbabwe UZ) Diploma in Housing 1983-1987 (Pennsylvania State University in the United States of America USA) Master of Science Degree 1983-1987 (Strathylde University in Scotland) Doctor of Philosophy Degree 2009-2013 ( UZ) and the title of his thesis is, Human-Wildlife Conflict in the South-East Low veld of Zimbabwe[1]

Public Service / Political Career

Nhema became politically active in 1975. After independence, Nhema was a member of Zanu-PF in Harare Province and then later on in the Midlands Province.[1] In 1981, he joined the Ministry of Information and Tourism. In 1982, he was an attaché in London, New York, Washington DC and Ottawa .[1] He was in the USA up to 1987. In 1988, he was appointed to be an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post he retained until 1989. In 1990, he was the Assistant Chief of Protocol and State Occasions in the President's Office.[1] Four years later, Nhema was appointed to be the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs and in 1997, he was the Secretary for Information.

In 2000, he was elected to be the Shurugwi Member of Parliament (MP). In 2003, he was the ZANU PF Treasurer for the Midlands Province. The following year, he clinched a seat in the ZANU PF's Central Committee. In 2007, he was appointed head of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development. Nhema's greatest achievement was in 2009 when he became Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Management during the Government of National Unity (GNU). In September 2013, Nhema was appointed as the Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, a move which was welcomed by members of the public who were disgruntled with the services that were rendered to them by Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who was the then Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment during the era of the GNU. Many youths across the political divide hailed the minister for his soft approach compared to his predecessor.[4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Francis Nhema was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Allegations of fanning Factionalism

Nhema was also part of the top ZANU PF officials who were fingered for engaging in factional tendencies in which he was alleged to have been aligned to the Mujuru faction. Along with other politicians alleged to have been fanning factionalism, Nhema was also facing mounting criticism for having undermined the government efforts towards the policy of indigenisation.

Dismissal and Suspensions

Nhema was dismissed from the cabinet in December 2014 after the ZANU PF congress which was meant to remove all elements harbouring factionalism in the party. He was dismissed from office together with other ministers including vice president Joice Mujuru. He was replaced by the former governor for Manicaland province Christopher Mushohwe.[6]

In November 2017, Francis Nhema's suspension was lifted after Operation Restore Legacy and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been inaugurated. Francis Nhema was then suspended for 3 years in March 2018 for allegedly running parallel structures. Francis Nhema Suspended For 3 Years

Accolades

Manager of the Year (1996) Communicator of the Year (1997) The Order of the Golden Ark Award (2001) Silver Jubilee Tourism First Achiever Award for Outstanding contribution to the Development of Tourism in Zimbabwe Silver Jubilee Tourism Merit Award [1]

Trivia

He wrote 12 songs for Pax Gomo who is a gospel artist in 2012.[7] Nhema was also a trustee of the Zimbabwe Health Care Trust, the 21st February Movement Trust, Zimbabwe Children's Rehabilitation Trust, Relationship Service Trust, the Joshua Nkomo Trust and the Shurugwi Development Trust.[1]