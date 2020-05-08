Difference between revisions of "Francis Shonhayi"

From Pindula
m (Text replacement - "\[\[Category:[0-9][0-9][0-9][0-9] deaths\]\]" to "")
m
 
Line 17: Line 17:
 
| disappeared_status =  
 
| disappeared_status =  
 
| death_date        =  {{death date and age|2006|03|31|1968|02|01}}  
 
| death_date        =  {{death date and age|2006|03|31|1968|02|01}}  
| death_place        =  
+
| death_place        = Victoria Hospital, Cape Town
 
| death_cause        = meningitis and tuberculosis
 
| death_cause        = meningitis and tuberculosis
 
| body_discovered    =  
 
| body_discovered    =  
Line 80: Line 80:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Francis Shonhayi''' is a former [[Dynamos Football Club]] player and captain of the [[Zimbabwe Warriors]].  
+
'''Francis Shonhayi''' was a former [[Dynamos Football Club]] player and captain of the [[Zimbabwe Warriors]].  
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 86: Line 86:
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the [[Dynamos Football Club|Glamour Boys]]. He was part of the [[Reinhard Fabisch]] coached Dream Team playing along the likes of [[Rahman Gumbo]] and [[Mercedes Sibanda]].  
+
Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the [[Dynamos Football Club|Glamour Boys]]. He was part of the [[Reinhard Fabisch]] coached Dream Team playing along the likes of [[Rahman Gumbo]] and [[Mercedes Sibanda]]. Shonhayi joined Dynamos after having stints with Gaths Mine and Bata Power. He turned into one of the best imports in the South African Premiership where he played for Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu and was, at some point, the highest paid player across the Limpopo.<ref name="Herald">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/the-world-might-forget-the-son-will-never-i-wont-immortalise-you-in-the-stars-because-they-fade-away/], ''The Herald'', Published: 4 April, 2020, Retrieved: 8 May, 2020</ref>
 +
 
 +
During that time, he attracted interest from some top European clubs and was even invited for trials in Scotland and Belgium.
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
Line 130: Line 132:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Former Footballers]]

Latest revision as of 12:39, 8 May 2020

Francis Shonhayi
Francis Shonhayi.png
Image via Football Line
Born(1968-02-01)February 1, 1968
DiedMarch 31, 2006(2006-03-31) (aged 38)
Victoria Hospital, Cape Town
Cause of deathmeningitis and tuberculosis
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Footballer


Known forPlaying for the Dream Team
ChildrenTanaka Shonhayi

Francis Shonhayi was a former Dynamos Football Club player and captain of the Zimbabwe Warriors.

Background

Shonhayi was born on 1 February 1968 [1]

Career

Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the Glamour Boys. He was part of the Reinhard Fabisch coached Dream Team playing along the likes of Rahman Gumbo and Mercedes Sibanda. Shonhayi joined Dynamos after having stints with Gaths Mine and Bata Power. He turned into one of the best imports in the South African Premiership where he played for Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu and was, at some point, the highest paid player across the Limpopo.[2]

During that time, he attracted interest from some top European clubs and was even invited for trials in Scotland and Belgium.

Death

Shonhayi died in South Africa under the care of a friend.[3]

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See






References

  1. Ex-Warriors skipper Shonhayi dies, The Standard, Published: August 4, 2006, Retrieved: August 14, 2015
  2. Eddie Chikamhi, [1], The Herald, Published: 4 April, 2020, Retrieved: 8 May, 2020
  3. SY LERMAN PSL's 'Mr Classy' was a credit to SA soccer, Mail and Guardian, Published: April 1, 2006, Retrieved: August 14, 2015
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Francis_Shonhayi&oldid=88313"