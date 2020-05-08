During that time, he attracted interest from some top European clubs and was even invited for trials in Scotland and Belgium .

Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the [[Dynamos Football Club|Glamour Boys]]. He was part of the [[Reinhard Fabisch]] coached Dream Team playing along the likes of [[Rahman Gumbo]] and [[Mercedes Sibanda]] . Shonhayi joined Dynamos after having stints with Gaths Mine and Bata Power. He turned into one of the best imports in the South African Premiership where he played for Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu and was, at some point, the highest paid player across the Limpopo.<ref name="Herald">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/the-world-might-forget-the-son-will-never-i-wont-immortalise-you-in-the-stars-because-they-fade-away/], ''The Herald'', Published: 4 April, 2020, Retrieved: 8 May, 2020</ref>

Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the [[Dynamos Football Club|Glamour Boys]]. He was part of the [[Reinhard Fabisch]] coached Dream Team playing along the likes of [[Rahman Gumbo]] and [[Mercedes Sibanda]].

'''Francis Shonhayi''' was a former [[Dynamos Football Club]] player and captain of the [[Zimbabwe Warriors]].

'''Francis Shonhayi''' is a former [[Dynamos Football Club]] player and captain of the [[Zimbabwe Warriors]].

Francis Shonhayi was a former Dynamos Football Club player and captain of the Zimbabwe Warriors.

Background

Shonhayi was born on 1 February 1968 [1]

Career

Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the Glamour Boys. He was part of the Reinhard Fabisch coached Dream Team playing along the likes of Rahman Gumbo and Mercedes Sibanda. Shonhayi joined Dynamos after having stints with Gaths Mine and Bata Power. He turned into one of the best imports in the South African Premiership where he played for Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu and was, at some point, the highest paid player across the Limpopo.[2]

During that time, he attracted interest from some top European clubs and was even invited for trials in Scotland and Belgium.

Death

Shonhayi died in South Africa under the care of a friend.[3]



















