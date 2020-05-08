Difference between revisions of "Francis Shonhayi"
Latest revision as of 12:39, 8 May 2020
|Francis Shonhayi
Image via Football Line
|Born
|February 1, 1968
|Died
|March 31, 2006 (aged 38)
Victoria Hospital, Cape Town
|Cause of death
|meningitis and tuberculosis
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Playing for the Dream Team
|Children
|Tanaka Shonhayi
Francis Shonhayi was a former Dynamos Football Club player and captain of the Zimbabwe Warriors.
Contents
Background
Shonhayi was born on 1 February 1968 [1]
Career
Shonhayi is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for the Glamour Boys. He was part of the Reinhard Fabisch coached Dream Team playing along the likes of Rahman Gumbo and Mercedes Sibanda. Shonhayi joined Dynamos after having stints with Gaths Mine and Bata Power. He turned into one of the best imports in the South African Premiership where he played for Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu and was, at some point, the highest paid player across the Limpopo.[2]
During that time, he attracted interest from some top European clubs and was even invited for trials in Scotland and Belgium.
Death
Shonhayi died in South Africa under the care of a friend.[3]
References
- ↑ Ex-Warriors skipper Shonhayi dies, The Standard, Published: August 4, 2006, Retrieved: August 14, 2015
- ↑ Eddie Chikamhi, [1], The Herald, Published: 4 April, 2020, Retrieved: 8 May, 2020
- ↑ SY LERMAN PSL's 'Mr Classy' was a credit to SA soccer, Mail and Guardian, Published: April 1, 2006, Retrieved: August 14, 2015