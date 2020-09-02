Difference between revisions of "Francis Verengai Chitsa"

In July 2018, Francis Verengai Chitsa was elected to Ward 12 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1193 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Gutu RDC with 1193 votes, beating Jesten Muchofia of MDC-Alliance with 738 votes, Enerita Chitsa of MDC-T with 158 votes and Gwena Gerald Chitsa, independent with 136 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]