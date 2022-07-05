Francisca Chipare is a Zimbabwean cricketer who plays for the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team[1] and Mountaineers Cricket Club locally as a bowler.[2]

Background and Education

Francisca Chipare was born on 1 October 1998 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. She is currently at Chinhoyi University of Technology pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife, Ecology, and Conservation.[3]

Career

Francisca is a student at Chinhoyi University of Technology, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Wildlife, Ecology, and Conservation. She is passionate about wildlife biology and hopes to make a significant contribution to endangered species conservation through research and advocacy. Currently she is doing her work related learning attachment at Wildlife Conservation Action stationed at the organization's Shangani Large Carnivore Project. She naturally loves wild animals and admire them so much. She also loves and enjoys biology and being someone who loves biology with a passion, she decided to venture into conservation sciences so as to protect wildlife and promote biodiversity, protect the environment as well as human health. Protecting wildlife and preserving it for future generations means that the animals she loves don’t go extinct and become a distant memory. Besides her academic life Francisca is a cricket player for the Zimbabwe women's team.

She grew up admiring her coach Nonhlahla Nyathi who was by then the lady Chevrons' wicket keeper. Wearing that national badge is a dream that came true for her and will always wear it with pride. Her friends from primary school motivated her to play the game and she started playing cricket when she was in the sixth grade at the age of 11. She had three friends who were in the school's girls cricket first team and they used to have away games and practice sessions and each time they went for their away sessions, she would be left behind. The feeling of being left out pushed her into trying the game out. She just believed that if they can do it, she can also do it. She gave it a try only to discover that she can actually play. Since then, her love for the game grows day by day.

Francisca Chipare was named in Zimbabwe's Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad for their series against Pakistan in February 2021.[4] The tour was called off after just one match due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Chipare missing out on her chance to debut.

She was also named in Zimbabwe's Women's One Day International (WODI) squad for their series against Ireland in October 2021. In November 2021, she was again named in Zimbabwe's WODI squad, this time for their series against Bangladesh. She made her WODI debut on 10 November 2021, for Zimbabwe against Bangladesh. Later the same month, she was named in Zimbabwe's team for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

In April 2022, she was named in Zimbabwe's WT20I squad for the 2022 Capricorn Women's Tri-Series. She made her WT20I debut on 21 April 2022, for Zimbabwe against Uganda.









