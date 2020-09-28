Difference between revisions of "Francisca Rungano"
In July 2018, Francisca Rungano was elected to Ward 27 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1567 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 27 Murewa RDC with 1567 votes, beating Lovemore Takawira Chidhakwa of MDC-Alliance with 863 votes, Tineyi Chari of MDC-T with 168 votes, Trymore Chiyangwa of PRC with 70 votes and Oliver Chabarwa Nyakurerwa of FreeZIM congress with 37 votes. [1]
