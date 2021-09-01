Franco Slomo (real nema Francis Dhaka) is a dancer and Sungura musician. He is most know for being former dancer in Alick Macheso's Ochestra Mberikwazvo. After leaving Macheso's band, Slomo founded and leads Extra Kwazvose. His band's popular trackes include Muvengi Muvengi.

Music Career

Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Extra Kwazvose

Extra Kwazvose band members have included Titus Vhinyu, Ngwarai Ngulube, Wirts Katogo, Edmore Simon, Gift, Paul Mpofu, and Webster. The band is managed by Darlington Chipanera and Tonderai Karima.

Personal Life

Slomo has married 4 times. His first wife died and he remarried with each marriage ending in divorce.[1]