Frank Buyanga's mansion in Hyde Park, Sandton in South Africa is a 7 bedroom two storey building.

Details

The whole living area open onto a patio which runs the length of the House flowing onto lawns and gardens. The mansion has a pool, gazebo and double staff quarters.

It also comes with four automated garages and bricked driveway with space for ample additional parking. Attached to the house is a 1 bed 1 bath Cottage, with open plan living area, kitchenette, and guest toilet.

The mansion is fenced with an electric fence all around for additiional security.





Rooms

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6 (4 en suites), with walk in cupboards.

Guest toilet

Large Kitchen

Office: 1

Lounges: 3

Floor Size: 550 m²[1]

Photos