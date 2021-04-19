Pindula

Frank Buyanga's mansion in Hyde Park, Sandton in South Africa is a 7 bedroom two storey building.

Details

The whole living area open onto a patio which runs the length of the House flowing onto lawns and gardens. The mansion has a pool, gazebo and double staff quarters.

It also comes with four automated garages and bricked driveway with space for ample additional parking. Attached to the house is a 1 bed 1 bath Cottage, with open plan living area, kitchenette, and guest toilet.

The mansion is fenced with an electric fence all around for additiional security.


Rooms

  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 6 (4 en suites), with walk in cupboards.
  • Guest toilet
  • Large Kitchen
  • Office: 1
  • Lounges: 3
  • Floor Size: 550 m²[1]

References

  1. 7 Bedroom House for Sale in Hyde Park, Property24, Published: November 11, 2020, Retrieved: April 19, 2021
