Difference between revisions of "Frank Buyanga Hyde Park Mansion"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Frank Buyanga''''s mansion in Hyde Park, Sandton in South Africa is a 7 bedroom two storey building. ==Details== The whole living area open onto a patio which...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Rooms)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|−
|+
==Rooms==
*'''Bedrooms''': 7
*'''Bedrooms''': 7
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Frank Buyanga Hyde Park Mansion,
|keywords= Frank Buyanga Hyde Park Mansion,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 10:38, 19 April 2021
Frank Buyanga's mansion in Hyde Park, Sandton in South Africa is a 7 bedroom two storey building.
Details
The whole living area open onto a patio which runs the length of the House flowing onto lawns and gardens. The mansion has a pool, gazebo and double staff quarters.
It also comes with four automated garages and bricked driveway with space for ample additional parking. Attached to the house is a 1 bed 1 bath Cottage, with open plan living area, kitchenette, and guest toilet.
The mansion is fenced with an electric fence all around for additiional security.
Rooms
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 6 (4 en suites), with walk in cupboards.
- Guest toilet
- Large Kitchen
- Office: 1
- Lounges: 3
- Floor Size: 550 m²[1]
Photos
References
- ↑ 7 Bedroom House for Sale in Hyde Park, Property24, Published: November 11, 2020, Retrieved: April 19, 2021