Difference between revisions of "Frank Chitembwe"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Mutasa RDC with 1281 votes, beating Michael Simon Matingo of Zanu-PF with 451 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

