Difference between revisions of "Frank Javangwe"

In July 2018, Frank Javangwe was elected to Ward 13 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2569 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Bulawayo Municipality with 2569 votes, beating Joshua Mafu of Zanu PF with 1422 votes, Sandra Gumede of MDC-T with 811 votes, Lot Siziba, independent with 517 votes, Bonani Ncube of MRP with 161 votes, Thandi Moyo of ZAPU with 152 votes, Evans Ndaba of PRC with 122 votes, Emely Moyo of RPZ with 47 votes, Margaret Mwanzaof UMD with 28 votes and Bekiwe Ndlovu of ZDU with 25 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020