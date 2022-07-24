Frank Makarati is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He signed for Dynamos in 2021 from Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Background and Education

Frank was born on 14 March 1994 in Gutu, Masvingo Province. He attended Mutasa Primary School and Highfield High 2 School for his education.

Career

He played football from his days at Mutasa Primary and took his footballing exploits to Highfield High 2 before he made it into the national Under-20 team. Although he blossomed at Ngezi Platinum F.C., where won the club's Player of the Year award in 2019, back in the streets of Highfields, he was already being touted as one for the future when he was still in his teens. He also had a stint at How Mine before moving to Ngezi in 2019.[1]

Makarati was outstanding for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the 2019 season but couldn't find his way onto the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar after he was disqualified for accumulating too many yellow cards. He was, however, voted Ngezi PlatinumStars' best player for that season after he helped Rodwell Dhlakama's men to the Chibuku Super Cup final, which they lost 0-1 to Highlanders Football Club, as well as a top-four place in the league. The defender was also part of the CHAN provisional squad, picked by former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, but he was overlooked in the final 23-man squad which eventually travelled for the finals in Cameroon.[2]









References