Although he blossomed at [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]], where won the club's Player of the Year award in 2019, back in the streets of [[Highfields]], he was already being touted as one for the future when he was still in his teens. He also had a stint at How Mine before moving to Ngezi in 2019.<ref name="Sunday Mail">Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/frank-the-unsung-hero], ''The Sunday Mail, Published: 3 April, 2022, Accessed: 24 July, 2022''</ref>

Frank Makarati is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He signed for Dynamos in 2021 from Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Background and Education

Frank was born on 14 March 1994 in Gutu, Masvingo Province. The third born in a family of five, Makarati is delighted by the fact that he is a pioneer of professional football in his family. He attended Mutasa Primary School and Highfield High 2 School for his education.

Career

He played football from his days at Mutasa Primary and took his footballing exploits to Highfield High 2 before he made it into the national Under-20 team. The Highfield-bred player began his professional football career at Buffaloes as a teenager in 2014 going on to turn out for Border Strikers the following season before crossing the border to join six-time Eswatini champions Manzini Wanderers.

“I went to Swaziland in June 2015 after signing for Wanderers, but I ran away after just six months due to monetary issues. I came back and joined How Mine in 2017 and there were monetary issues again.

“I came to Ngezi Platinum Stars at the beginning of 2018 and I am enjoying myself here. As a player, all you need is to play and get as much game time. Ever since I came here, I have played in all matches,” he revealed.[1]

Although he blossomed at Ngezi Platinum F.C., where won the club's Player of the Year award in 2019, back in the streets of Highfields, he was already being touted as one for the future when he was still in his teens. He also had a stint at How Mine before moving to Ngezi in 2019.[2]

Awards

Gallery





