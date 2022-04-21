|description= Frank Muchengwa is a former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner. Muchengwa was suspended in September 2020 following corruption allegations before being fired in April 2022 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

'''Frank Muchengwa''' is a former [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC) commissioner. Muchengwa was suspended in September 2020 following corruption allegations before being fired in April 2022 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Frank Muchengwa is a former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner. Muchengwa was suspended in September 2020 following corruption allegations before being fired in April 2022 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Career

Frank Muchengwa was sworn-in in July 2019 after undergoing public interviews by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee. Muchengwa was allocated a police detail and service pistol for security.

He was suspended by ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo on September 11 2020 before facilitating the change of locks to his office. On September 18, Muchengwa received a call from the police directing him to surrender his pistol. He said this was unfair as he still required security. Frank Muchengwa said he was still exposed to serious security risks as there were break-ins at his house, car, and his office.

In September 2020, Frank Muchengwa approached the High Court seeking an order interdicting ZACC from withdrawing his security personnel and taking his service pistol until President Emmerson Mnangagwa decided on the matter.[1]

In October 2021, a tribunal was set up to inquire into the removal from office of Frank Muchengwa. The tribunal completed its work on 13 April 2022 and forwarded a copy of its report to President Mnangagwa, in terms of the constitution. The tribunal was chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou and included Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Ms Tecla Mapota.[2]

The tribunal was given five months to complete its task but there was an option for an extension of the period, which was granted in March 2022, with President Mnangagwa demanding that they conclude the inquiry after an additional one month. Muchengwa was alleged to have interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties.

The tribunal was tasked to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters that he had a conflict of interest.

They were also asked to consider all information submitted by the Judicial Services Commission in order to arrive at an appropriate recommendation to the President and investigate any other matter which the Tribunal may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.[3]

On 21 April 2022, Frank Muchengwa was removed from office for acts of gross misconduct by President Mnangagwa as recommended by the tribunal.[4]