Difference between revisions of "Freaky Friday"

Freaky Friday is a Zimbabwean talk show that discusses a variety of topics. The show is broadcast on Pishavilla and Freaky Friday YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages on Fridays. The show premiered on 1 January 2021. The show is shot from a local leisure spot.

Hosts

The show is hosted by model-cum-actress Randall Ncube, actress Shevonne Mlauzi, fashion designer Petronella Mutsvagairi, entrepreneur Nicolette Mdluli, MC Perfect Nkiwane and actor Mayenzeke “Mr Mayo” Mpofu.

Production Company

The talk show is produced by film production company Pishavilla Communication in association with Pasha Cardinal and Afrluencer Media.