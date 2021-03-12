Difference between revisions of "Fred Changundega"
|
(Created page with "'''Fred Lecture Changundega''' is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the Zimbabwe National Anthem. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern R...")
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Fred Lecture Changundega''' is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the [[Zimbabwe National Anthem]]. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern Rhodesia. In March 1994, there was a nationwide competition to replace the South African-derived
|+
'''Fred Lecture Changundega''' is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the [[Zimbabwe National Anthem]]. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern Rhodesia. In March 1994, there was a nationwide competition to replace the South African-derived ''Ishe Komborera Africa''" with a distinctly Zimbabwean song. The winning entry was a [[Shona]] language song "''Simudzai Mureza wedu WeZimbabwe''" (lit. "''Lift High Zimbabwe's Banner''"; written by the late Professor [[Solomon ]].
[[Category:Music Producers]]
[[Category:Music Producers]]
Latest revision as of 11:15, 12 March 2021
Fred Lecture Changundega is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the Zimbabwe National Anthem. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern Rhodesia. In March 1994, there was a nationwide competition to replace the South African-derived "Ishe Komborera Africa" with a distinctly Zimbabwean song. The winning entry was a Shona language song "Simudzai Mureza wedu WeZimbabwe" (lit. "Lift High Zimbabwe's Banner"; written by the late Professor Solomon Mutsvairo.