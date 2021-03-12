Difference between revisions of "Fred Changundega"

Pindula

[[Category:Music Producers]]

Fred Lecture Changundega is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the Zimbabwe National Anthem. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern Rhodesia. In March 1994, there was a nationwide competition to replace the South African-derived "Ishe Komborera Africa" with a distinctly Zimbabwean song. The winning entry was a Shona language song "Simudzai Mureza wedu WeZimbabwe" (lit. "Lift High Zimbabwe's Banner"; written by the late Professor Solomon Mutsvairo.

