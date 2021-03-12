−

'''Fred Lecture Changundega''' is a Zimbabwean composer, who composed the music for the [[Zimbabwe National Anthem]]. Changundega was born in 1954 in Zimbabwe, then Southern Rhodesia. In March 1994, there was a nationwide competition to replace the South African-derived 2 ''Ishe Komborera Africa''" with a distinctly Zimbabwean song. The winning entry was a [[Shona]] language song "''Simudzai Mureza wedu WeZimbabwe''" (lit. "''Lift High Zimbabwe's Banner''"; written by the late Professor [[Solomon Mutvairo ]].

+