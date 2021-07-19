Fred Zindi is a Zimbabwean musician, academic and author known mostly for his media columns on music and the history of music in Zimbabwe. He is currently a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, where he teaches Educational Psychology, Psychometrics, Research Methods and Statistics.

Zindi is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Journal of Educational Research (ZJER). He has written 10 books and many journal articles.

Between 2000 and 2008 he was Chairman of the Zimbabwe College of Music, where he steered the current degree programme offered through an associate partnership with Africa University.

Books

Roots Rocking In Zimbabwe, Music ye Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe versus the world (1997)

(1997) Music Rocking Zimbabwe