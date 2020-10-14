Difference between revisions of "Freddy Mukwesha"

As a striker, Mukwesha was menacing on that afternoon and Sporting de Braga made no time to put him on top of their priority signings before eventually capturing their man the following year. In October 1966, a then 25-year-old Dynamos forward Freddy Mukwesha made his first step on his journey for a date with football stars when he embarked on a road trip to Mozambique enroute to Portugal. He was due to sign for Sporting de Braga but needed to complete medicals in Maputo first before flying to Braga via Lisbon and Porto. His late former Dynamos teammate [[ Morrison Sifelani ]] drove him to Maputo in the company of the late Armando Ferreira. Little did he know that he was on his way to eat on the same table with World Cup legend Eusebio and Portugal captain Mario Coluna.<ref name="Standard">,Michael Madyira, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/01/12/mukweshas-date-eusebio/],''The Standard'', Published: 12 January, 2014, Retrieved: 4 February 2020"</ref>

As a striker, Mukwesha was menacing on that afternoon and Sporting de Braga made no time to put him on top of their priority signings before eventually capturing their man the following year. In October 1966, a then 25-year-old Dynamos forward Freddy Mukwesha made his first step on his journey for a date with football stars when he embarked on a road trip to Mozambique enroute to Portugal. He was due to sign for Sporting de Braga but needed to complete medicals in Maputo first before flying to Braga via Lisbon and Porto. His late former Dynamos teammate Morrison Sifelani drove him to Maputo in the company of the late Armando Ferreira. Little did he know that he was on his way to eat on the same table with World Cup legend Eusebio and Portugal captain Mario Coluna.<ref name="Standard">,Michael Madyira, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/01/12/mukweshas-date-eusebio/],''The Standard'', Published: 12 January, 2014, Retrieved: 4 February 2020"</ref>

The script of his trip to stardom began when Sporting de Braga toured the country to play then Rhodesia in 1965 at Glamis Stadium.

The script of his trip to stardom began when Sporting de Braga toured the country to play then Rhodesia in 1965 at Glamis Stadium.

Freddy Mukwesha was a Zimbabwean sports personality who has played for a number of local football clubs in then Rhodesian Soccer League. Mukwesha was the first Zimbabwean to play his club football in Europe turning out for Portuguese Primera League side Sporting de Braga in the late 1960’s where he rubbed shoulders with the late Portuguese legend Eusebio.[1]

Background

Mukwesha was born on 1941.

Career

The script of his trip to stardom began when Sporting de Braga toured the country to play then Rhodesia in 1965 at Glamis Stadium. As a striker, Mukwesha was menacing on that afternoon and Sporting de Braga made no time to put him on top of their priority signings before eventually capturing their man the following year. In October 1966, a then 25-year-old Dynamos forward Freddy Mukwesha made his first step on his journey for a date with football stars when he embarked on a road trip to Mozambique enroute to Portugal. He was due to sign for Sporting de Braga but needed to complete medicals in Maputo first before flying to Braga via Lisbon and Porto. His late former Dynamos teammate Morrison Sifelani drove him to Maputo in the company of the late Armando Ferreira. Little did he know that he was on his way to eat on the same table with World Cup legend Eusebio and Portugal captain Mario Coluna.[2]

Coaching Career

Mukwesha besides playing for Dynamos Football Club, he also played for DeMbare’s bitter city rivals CAPS United Football Club on his return from Portugal. Freddy also became one of the best coaches at Caps United- recording successes particularly in knockout competitions.

Administration

Mukwesha -a founder member of Zimbabwe’s most successful club, Dynamos in 1963 was instrumental in the club’s formative years. He was an advisor to the club’s board of directors at the time of his death.

References