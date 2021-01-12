Difference between revisions of "Frederick Muchena"
In 2019, Dr. Farai Frederick Muchena was the Group Chief Executive of Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Two Masters degrees. 2019 - finalising studies towards Doctor of Business Administration.
Service / Career
2019 - Been with PSMAS group for 15 years.
Events
2018 - Awarded Managing Director of the year, Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZiBA) 2019 - Awarded Outstanding business Personality of the Year 2018. Megafest National Business Awards.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Congrats to PSMAS chief executive], Financial Gazette - 2018 Megafest National Business Awards Special Feature, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021