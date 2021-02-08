On February 8, 2021, he was named as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade replacing [[Sibusiso Moyo]].

From 1981 to 1986 he was the Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development before being appointed the Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987. From 2003 to 2004, Ambassador Shava was a consultant on Zimbabwe’s Parliamentary reform. He was also Zimbabwe's ambassador to China since 2007 before he was appointed the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations in New York by President [[Robert Mugabe]] in 2014 taking over from [[Chitsaka Chipaziwa]]. He was appointed the President of the Economic and Social Council on 28 July 2016.

Frederick Shava is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Zanu-PF who has worked as a Zimbabwean ambassador to China, a consultant on Zimbabwe’s Parliamentary reform, Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987 and Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development from 1981 to 1986. He is currently the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations in New York and was elected as President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on 28 July 2016. During his tenure as State Minister, Shava was implicated in the Willowgate Scandal.

Education

Shava holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Philosophy in parasitology from Royal Holloway College; a Master of Science in nematology from Imperial College; and a Bachelor of Science in biology from University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Political Career

Scandal

Willowgate Scandal

Shava was implicated in the Willowgate Scandal by the Sandura Commission which was headed by former Judge President Wilson Sandura. Then Minister of State, Shava, had bought and sold so many vehicles that the Sandura Commission criticized him for "behaving like a car dealer," because he made about $70,000 in a year.[2]

He resigned after having given false testimony to the commission investigating the affair. Shava said he stepped down because he had embarrassed the government and especially Mugabe,

I failed him. My conscience does not allow me to continue in this office of high esteem.

[3]

After his conviction, Shava was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment with no option of a fine, but Mugabe acted swiftly and issued a presidential pardon 24 hours later. “Who among us has not lied? Yesterday you were with your girlfriend and you told your wife that you were with the Prime Minister. Should you get nine months for that?” Mugabe queried as he freed Shava. Following this statement, the State immediately halted plans to charge other ministers accused of perjury in one of the first high-profile corruption scandals to hit the newly-independent country.[4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Frederick Shava was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Frederick Shava is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$62,217.00. [5]



