Difference between revisions of "Fredrick Mabamba"

(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

Line 1: Line 1:

− [[File:Fredrick-Mabamba.jpg|thumb|Fredrick Mabamba]]'''Fredrick Mabamba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] land developer and politician.

−

− ==Background==

−

− ===Children===

−

− He has a son named Nigel Mabamba. In 2018, Mabamba's son Nigel allegedly killed a grade two pupil while street racing in Kubvumbi street. He was assaulted after he turned up at the funeral wake of the accident victim with a police escort to ‘apologise and compensate’ the family for killing their child.

−

− In 2016 Nigel allegedly ran over and killed a man in Chitungwiza road near Irvines farm while street racing.<ref name="C">[https://chitownews.com/2018/06/01/mabambas-car-burnt-at-a-funeral/ Mabamba’s car burnt at a funeral], ''Chitown News'', Published: June 1, 2018, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

−

− ==Career==

−

− ===Politics===

−

− Mabamba was elected [[Zanu-PF]] [[Chitungwiza]] councillor for Ward 25 in the 2013 Elections. In 2014, Mabamba was fired by then Local Government minister [[Ignatious Chombo]] from his post as deputy mayor over allegations of corruptly acquiring vast tracts of land in Chitungwiza and illegally allocating them to residents. He denied the allegations.<ref name="S">Edgar Gweshe, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/06/08/land-baron-mabamba-nearly-beaten/ ‘Land baron’ Mabamba nearly beaten up], ''The Standard'', Published: June 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

−

− ==February 2021 Arrest==

−

− Mabamba was arrested on 2 February 2021 by the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]]. Mabamba was arrested on allegations related to illegal parcelling out of residential stands all over Chitungwiza.

−

− According to police sources, he was apprehended at his Town Centre offices following a witch-hunting visit by a high powered Government delegation that toured Chitungwiza and Budiriro 5B in January 2021.

−

− In 2020, Mabamba caused a stir after trying to block Chitungwiza Municipality from constructing its Civic Centre on State land claiming the land belonged to him.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-chitungwiza-land-baron-mabamba-arrested/ JUST IN: Chitungwiza land baron Mabamba arrested], ''The Herald'', Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

−

− Mabamba, who has been taken to court on several occasions over similar charges, was charged with fraud and criminal abuse of office.

−

− It is alleged that between January 2013 and August 2014 he sold 200 stands in St Mary’s, 230 in Zengeza, 57 in Sake, 23 in Zengeza 5 and 400 in Unit A.

−

− He also allegedly sold two car sales stands in Unit B, 120 stands in Unit C, 120 in Unit F and N while 76 were allegedly duped in Unit G. Mabamba is also alleged to have sold a piece of land that was earmarked for construction of a school.

−

− He also allegedly sold a piece of land that was set aside for building a hospital in Unit L. It is alleged that 150 stands were sold to people by Mabamba on a piece of land meant for a church.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-mabamba-to-appear-in-court/ JUST IN: Mabamba to appear in court], ''The Herald'', Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

−

==References== ==References==