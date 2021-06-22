When the British Embassy realised the anomaly, it impounded the passport and lodged a complaint with the police leading to his arrest. <ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2017/07/22/greedy-freeman-fined/ Greedy Freeman fined – Nehanda Radio], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: July 22, 2017, Retrieved: June 22, 2021</ref>

The matter only came to light when the British Visa expired and he resubmitted the passport which he said was lost for another one.

As a result of the false information, he was issued with another one which he used to travel to South Africa for the music gala.

Since his passport was with the British Embassy, he then proceeded to the Registrar General’s Department and lied that he lost his passport and applied for another one.

As the visa was being processed, he got an invitation to perform in Cape Town.

Later in 2015, he wanted to attend a musical show in London leading him to submit his passport at the British Embassy for visa application.

Sometime in 2011, Freeman approached the Registrar General’s Department and applied for a passport which he was then issued in February 2012.

<blockquote>"Your Worship, I beg the court to forgive me because I did all this out of greediness. My first passport was with the British Embassy for visa processing since I was to travel for a show there. While the UK visa was being processed I was invited for another show in Cape Town, South Africa and there was no way I could travel without a passport so I had to lie to obtain another one."</blockquote>

He had sent his passport to the British Embassy where his visa application was being processed. Freeman told the court during mitigation that greediness led him to apply for a second passport to use while his other one was with the British Embassy. He said:

Freeman was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Harare magistrate Joy Chikodzero charged with deliberately supplying false information to a public authority.

In 2017, Freeman was fined US$50 for lying to the Registrar General’s Department that he had lost his passport in a bid to apply for a new one.

Freeman came under heavy criticism from other musicians for his bullying tactics when it came to his relations to fellow artists in the trade. The allegations further claimed that Freeman was also stealing songs from other artists.<ref name="zimail">Nigel Pfunde [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/12/11/freeman-under-fire-for-dangerzone-kingship-claims/ Freeman under fire for Dangerzone ‘kingship’ claims], ''Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: May 28, 2015</ref> [[Somandla Ndebele]] claimed that his son Mega Lox, had been duped of his song by Freeman. The Dancehall Doctor was at one point chased off the stage by revellers after it was alleged that he had failed to live up to expectations.<ref name="newsday">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/10/08/freeman-chased-stage/ Freeman chased off stage], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 28, 2013, Retrieved: May 28, 2015</ref>

Freeman came under heavy criticism from other musicians for his bullying tactics when it came to his relations to fellow artists in the trade. The allegations further claimed that Freeman was also stealing songs from other artists.<ref name="zimail">Nigel Pfunde [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/12/11/freeman-under-fire-for-dangerzone-kingship-claims/ Freeman under fire for Dangerzone ‘kingship’ claims], ''Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: May 28, 2015</ref> [[Somandla Ndebele]] claimed that his son Mega Lox, had been duped of his song by Freeman. The Dancehall Doctor was at one point chased off the stage by revellers after it was alleged that he had failed to live up to expectations.<ref name="newsday">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/10/08/freeman-chased-stage/ Freeman chased off stage], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 28, 2013, Retrieved: May 28, 2015</ref>

Freeman has performed overseas in the United Kingdom alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as [[Tocky Vibes]] and [[Nox Guni]]. He is also a member of the [[Dzivarasekwa]] based group of artists known as DangerZone Zimdancehall , a group of artists and records with PunchLINE Entertainment.<ref name="reverb">Emegy Chizanga, [http://www.reverbnation.com/freemanmusic1 Freeman reverbnation Page], ''Reverbnation'', Retrieved:14 Jan 2014</ref> Freeman's group is called [[HKD]]. He has done collaborations with other top Zimdancehall artists including [[Winky D]], [[Shinsoman]], [[Celscius]], [[Lady Squanda]] and others.

Freeman has performed overseas in the United Kingdom alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as [[Tocky Vibes]] and [[Nox Guni]]. He is also a member of the [[Dzivarasekwa]] based group of artists known as [[ DangerZone Zimdancehall ]] group of artists and records with PunchLINE Entertainment.<ref name="reverb">Emegy Chizanga, [http://www.reverbnation.com/freemanmusic1 Freeman reverbnation Page], ''Reverbnation'', Retrieved:14 Jan 2014</ref> Freeman's group is called [[HKD]]. His latest Album which was released in December 2014 is ''Varidzi VeZvinhu''. He has done collaborations with other top Zimdancehall artists including [[Winky D]], [[Shinsoman]], [[Celscius]], [[Lady Squanda]] and others.

Freeman entered the music scene with his hit titled "Joina City" which made the chanter an overnight star. Ever since breaking into the limelight, Freeman has never looked back. He has also released other hits such as "Shaina mwana iwe" and "Doctor wemagitare", "Handina godo" just to mention a few.

Freeman entered the music scene with his hit titled "Joina City" which made the chanter an overnight star. Ever since breaking into the limelight, Freeman has never looked back. He has also released other hits such as "Shaina mwana iwe" and "Doctor wemagitare", "Handina godo" just to mention a few.

Freeman is one of the most established Zimdancehall Artists in Zimbabwe. The "Joina City" hitmaker rose to fame with a number of singles and albums which won the hearts of both the young and the old in the Zimdancehall age in Zimbabwe.

In 2019 Freeman worked with Sungura musician, Alick Macheso to release the song Ngaibake which became quite popular.

Background

Freeman's real name is Energy Sylvester Chizanga. He was born on 22 June 1988.

At the age of 18, Freeman got a job at an abattoir as a butcher boy and it was during this period that he met a friend and collaborator Nhubu Wemanuff who helped him record his first song which he admits did not do well. He then went on to record the song Ndokupa Rudo which many thought was a song by Trinta.[1]

In 2012, he married Barbra Chinhete whom he dated for six years. Freeman paid three cattle and an undisclosed amount to his in-laws.[2]

Career

Freeman entered the music scene with his hit titled "Joina City" which made the chanter an overnight star. Ever since breaking into the limelight, Freeman has never looked back. He has also released other hits such as "Shaina mwana iwe" and "Doctor wemagitare", "Handina godo" just to mention a few.

Freeman has performed overseas in the United Kingdom alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as Tocky Vibes and Nox Guni. He is also a member of the Dzivarasekwa based group of artists known as DangerZone Zimdancehall, a group of artists and records with PunchLINE Entertainment.[3] Freeman's group is called HKD. He has done collaborations with other top Zimdancehall artists including Winky D, Shinsoman, Celscius, Lady Squanda and others.

Videos

Ngaibake feat Alick Macheso



Handina Godo Official Video







Doctor Wemagitare Official Video







Bata Ruwoko Rwangu (Official Video)







Tsika Gear







DangerZone All Stars Anthem (Official Video)







Discography

Albums

New Chapta (2013)

(2013) Varidzi VeZvinhu (2014)

(2014) Last Man Standing

Mangoma Ihobho (2016)

(2016) Gango (2019)

Mixtapes

Freeman & Friends (2020)

In 2020 Freeman released a mixtape Freeman & Friends featuring a star-studded lineup consisting of Mambo Dhuterere, Tammy Moyo, Ti Gonzi, Gemma Griffiths, Daruler, Baba Harare, Mbeu, Mai Titi, Takura, Sandra Ndebele and Shinsoman.

Songs

Kurambwa Ndaramba

ft Cally C-Pressure

Ft Shinsoman-Ndinomira Semukono

Vanondigayira

Hatikundike

Strcture

Kakandinyangira

Summertime Pt2

Kure

and crew@ Eyespy freestyl

Summertym

ft Lady Squanda-Neshungu

Havandide((Alliance riddim))

ft Cally C-Joina City

Unondipa rudo

Havandide((Terminator 2 rdm))

Maturity

Oyee

Sharon

Ndangariro

Still Crying((Goodlove rdm))

Controversy

Freeman came under heavy criticism from other musicians for his bullying tactics when it came to his relations to fellow artists in the trade. The allegations further claimed that Freeman was also stealing songs from other artists.[4] Somandla Ndebele claimed that his son Mega Lox, had been duped of his song by Freeman. The Dancehall Doctor was at one point chased off the stage by revellers after it was alleged that he had failed to live up to expectations.[5]

Passport Issue

In 2017, Freeman was fined US$50 for lying to the Registrar General’s Department that he had lost his passport in a bid to apply for a new one.

Freeman was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Harare magistrate Joy Chikodzero charged with deliberately supplying false information to a public authority.

He had sent his passport to the British Embassy where his visa application was being processed. Freeman told the court during mitigation that greediness led him to apply for a second passport to use while his other one was with the British Embassy. He said:

"Your Worship, I beg the court to forgive me because I did all this out of greediness. My first passport was with the British Embassy for visa processing since I was to travel for a show there. While the UK visa was being processed I was invited for another show in Cape Town, South Africa and there was no way I could travel without a passport so I had to lie to obtain another one."

Sometime in 2011, Freeman approached the Registrar General’s Department and applied for a passport which he was then issued in February 2012.

Later in 2015, he wanted to attend a musical show in London leading him to submit his passport at the British Embassy for visa application.

As the visa was being processed, he got an invitation to perform in Cape Town.

Since his passport was with the British Embassy, he then proceeded to the Registrar General’s Department and lied that he lost his passport and applied for another one.

As a result of the false information, he was issued with another one which he used to travel to South Africa for the music gala.

The matter only came to light when the British Visa expired and he resubmitted the passport which he said was lost for another one.

When the British Embassy realised the anomaly, it impounded the passport and lodged a complaint with the police leading to his arrest. [6]

Picture Gallery

Awards

2013 Zimdancehall Best Album Award

Trivia

Apart from being a butcher boy Freeman also worked as a truck driver delivering sand to builders.

In December 2011 Freeman was invited for his first show in Banket and the promoter paid him US$80 even though they had agreed on a $100 fee.

In an interview, Freeman revealed that he does not write lyrics in a book then go into the booth. He claims that it all happens naturally when he is recording. He said that, "When a beat starts playing I start singing and make corrections to lyrics as I go."











